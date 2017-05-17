

CTV Barrie





Three youths have been charged for allegedly setting fire to an abandoned marina in Port McNicoll.

Fire crews responded to the property owned by Skyline International shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The fire started in an outbuilding and spread to a workshop, which stored old boats.

Some of the materials in the building included old oils and gasolines. No one was injured, but the building was destroyed.

Police have now arrested a 14-year-old and two 12-year-olds. They have been charged with arson causing property damage.

They will appear in court on June 7.