A stretch of Highway 11 will be closed into this evening near Bradford after a multi-vehicle crash involving three trucks.

The crash happened at the Highway 11 and Bathurst Street intersection on Monday afternoon. York Regional Police says one of the trucks ran a red light.

“It’s not very often were responding to accidents that involve three transport trucks. Looks like one was in the motion of turning, one ran the red light, and one was stationary near the intersection,” says York Regional Police Sgt. John Loughry.

Four people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is expected to be closed between Bradford and Holland Landing for several hours, as crew remove debris and clean up a fluid leak.

Ontario’s Ministry of Environment has been notified.