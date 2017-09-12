

CTV Barrie





A head-on crash in Muskoka Lakes Township has sent three people to hospital.

The crash happened on Muskoka Road 118 between Milford Bay Road and Butter and Egg Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The OPP says two vehicles collided head-on. Three people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Muskoka Road 118 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.