Three people sent to hospital in crash near Orangeville
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:48PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:52PM EDT
A crash has sent three people to hospital, one with serious injuries.
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of County Road 109 and Porterfield Road on Wednesday, after 1 p.m. near Orangeville.
The driver of one of the vehicles was seriously injured. Two passengers were also taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The road has reopened.
