

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Three people, including two children were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide scare in Angus.

A CO alarm started going off in the four-unit apartment building on King Street on Monday morning.

"We assessed five patients at the scene for possible symptoms of exposure to carbon monoxide,” says County of Simcoe paramedic Steve Trafford. “Transported three to hospital for further assessment."

Two of those taken to hospital were children.

Initial readings inside the building were high; about 48 parts per million. Readings should be at zero.

"The alarm would've been going because they would've been exposed to a small amount over a long period of time," says Barrie’s public fire and life safety officer, Samantha Hoffman. "In this particular case, it's the only thing that would have saved their life."

Enbridge supervisors and the building's owner went door to door, trying to determine what caused the carbon monoxide leak.

"All we have is a boiler and two hot water heaters. The boiler is new, about three years old. The water heaters are rentals," says owner Steve Scott.

The investigation into what caused the leak is still ongoing.