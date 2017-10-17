

Adam Ward and Katherine Ward, CTV Barrie





As Barrie’s rental rates continue to climb, the city wants to move forward with a plan that could bring three new rental buildings to the area.

During their General Committee meeting on Monday, councillors gave the initial go ahead to rezone the land the YMCA currently sits on, just off of Grove Street.

“It will add 25 per cent to the rental properties in Barrie and actually adds 52 per cent to the rental properties in downtown Barrie,” says Rob Armstrong, CEO of the YMCA.

The development would have three towers between 22 and 24-storeys tall built, as well as another low-rise building. Ten per cent of the units will be earmarked as affordable housing.

“Part of the reason why we have the affordable housing that we have is that there just aren't enough private sector rental apartments out there. Not a lot got built in Barrie,” says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The decision by council comes hours after a new report highlighted a concerning trend in the city.

A report by PadMapper.com found that Barrie is the third most expensive city to rent among Canada’s most populous metro areas.

The average cost of a one bedroom apartment in Barrie this month is being listed at $1,250. That’s a rise of 4.2 per cent from September.

Though, affordable housing is an issue right across the county. Staff say getting more builds off the ground is a top priority.

“Those that are homeless don't have time for us to lollygag through our conversations. We need to react quickly and we need to move quickly,” says Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall.

There's a 10 year strategy when it comes to finding more affordable housing. This development could be part of the answer to get Barrie to their targets by 2024.

“So far just over 300 units have been created, leaving over 500 to go. The project at the YMCA will definitely go a long way in contributing towards that target,” says Arfona Zwiers, director of social housing for the county.

The project still needs to be ratified by council and site plan needs to be approved.

Staff at the YMCA say they are continuing to look for a new home in the downtown.