Three locals beaches, one marina earn Blue Flag
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 1:35PM EDT
Several local beaches and marinas have earned the prestigious Blue Flag rating.
The designation has been awarded to the City of Barrie Marina, both Beach Area 1 and 2 in Wasaga Beach, and Waubuno Beach in Parry Sound.
A Blue Flag beach or marina must meet high international standards in water quality, environmental management, education, safety and services.
Twenty-seven beaches and eight marinas across Canada have earned the distinction.
