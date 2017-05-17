

CTV Barrie





Several local beaches and marinas have earned the prestigious Blue Flag rating.

The designation has been awarded to the City of Barrie Marina, both Beach Area 1 and 2 in Wasaga Beach, and Waubuno Beach in Parry Sound.

A Blue Flag beach or marina must meet high international standards in water quality, environmental management, education, safety and services.

Twenty-seven beaches and eight marinas across Canada have earned the distinction.