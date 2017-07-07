

Staff, CTV Barrie





A 66-year-old Barrie man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing his vehicle into building at the Allendale GO station.

Emergency crews responded to the crash shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

According to Barrie police, the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Lakeshore Drive when it suddenly accelerated, drove across the centre median, through a chain link fence and then crashed into the side of the building.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash.

The man was one of three impaired drivers police arrested Thursday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. police received a call from a woman who was concerned she was being followed by a suspicious vehicle from Wasaga Beach into Barrie.

Police stopped the vehicle on Big Bay Point Road and suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver failed a roadside test and was arrested.

The 26 year-old Oro-Medonte man was charged with blood alcohol over 80 mgs.

About an hour later, a vehicle almost crashed into a Barrie police cruiser on St. Vincent Street. Police say the vehicle did not have its lights on.

Police stopped the vehicle at a gas station and suspected the driver had been consuming alcohol. The driver failed a roadside test and was arrested for impaired driving.

The 35 year-old Barrie man has been charged with blood alcohol over 80 mgs, fail to yield from driveway and fail to surrender drivers licence.

In each case the drivers licences have been suspended for 90 days and their vehicles have been impounded for seven days.

- With a report from CTV Barrie's Roger Klein