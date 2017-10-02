Featured
Three buildings destroyed in Severn Township fire
Seen here, OPP blocking road access to the scene in Severn Township, Ont. where three buildings were destroyed by a fire on Oct 2, 2017 (CTV Barrie Jim Holmes)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 12:12PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 2, 2017 1:41PM EDT
A house and two outbuildings were destroyed in Severn Township after a fire broke out around 2:30 am on Monday.
Fire crews say they arrived at the scene on Telford Line, north of Maple Valley Road, to find all three buildings engulfed in flames. The buildings are a total loss.
A firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the fire.
No one else was injured, and no one was living in the house at the time.
The cause is still unknown and the Officer of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.