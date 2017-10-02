

CTV Barrie





A house and two outbuildings were destroyed in Severn Township after a fire broke out around 2:30 am on Monday.



Fire crews say they arrived at the scene on Telford Line, north of Maple Valley Road, to find all three buildings engulfed in flames. The buildings are a total loss.



A firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the fire.

No one else was injured, and no one was living in the house at the time.



The cause is still unknown and the Officer of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.