

The Canadian Press





"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

The devastating dark comedy about revenge and redemption in small-town America beat out several other buzzworthy titles for the top honour.

The first runner-up is "I, Tonya," a mockumentary-style black comedy starring Margot Robbie as disgraced U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding.

Second runner-up is coming-of-age tale "Call Me By Your Name"

The People's Choice honour is often a predictor of Academy Award success.

Last year's winner was "La La Land," which scored a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations earlier this year.