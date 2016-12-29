

An elderly woman could only watch and listen as her north Barrie home was ransacked early Thursday morning.

The suspects forced their way through the back door of Jean Knox’s Sunnidale Road home. It’s believed to have happened just before 5 a.m.

"We were called by her PSW this morning, and the PSW called police,” says Ian Knox, the woman’s son. “This is so disturbing."

Barrie police say every room in the house was ransacked, but it’s unclear if anything was taken. The home suffered significant damage.

"My mother's house is absolutely trashed. She can't stay here. It’s a total invasion of her."

"It is one of the worst that I've seen in a long time. There is virtually not a room inside the residence that is untouched,” says Det. Const. Justin Frye.

Knox, 97, has polio and was bedridden at the time. Police say she wasn’t injured, but was shaken by the whole ordeal.

“Mom is doing remarkably well. She is a very resilient person... well really, very brave with what she's gone through."

Forensic investigators spent a good chunk of the day combing the home for any potential evidence. Officers also spoke with neighbours and hope anyone with information will come forward.

"If somebody is targeting my mom, they're targeting other elderly as well for this very kind of abuse."

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.