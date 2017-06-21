Featured
'This has been such a blessing': Port McNicoll man wins $100K
Tommy Ladouceur won $100,000 on a scratch ticket. (Ontario Lottery and Gaming)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:31PM EDT
A Port McNicoll man is planning a trip out east after winning big on a scratch lottery ticket.
Tommy Ladouceur won $100,000 on an Instant Crossword Tripler. He originally thought he had won $100 and was shocked when he found out the actual amount.
“We dropped by my in-laws first – their response was, ‘No way!’ Then we went home and told the kids and they were super excited. We had a big family hug to celebrate,” the father of three said in a statement.
Ladouceur is planning to renovate his bathroom and to take a trip to Nova Scotia with his wife.
“This has been such a blessing.”
He purchased the ticket at Garrett’s Convenience on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll.
