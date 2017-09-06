

CTV Barrie





A third human case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in the Simcoe-Muskoka region.

Two probable human cases that were identified in late August by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, have now been confirmed through additional lab testing.

The health unit says that mosquitoes from a trap located in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury tested positive for the virus last weekas well.

They say that wet, mild weather over the summer has resulted in an increase of mosquitos across the province. Locally, the health unit’s surveillance program shows the virus’s activity is within local and historical averages.

To avoid contracting the virus, the health unit recommends using insect repellent, wearing light-coloured clothing, staying indoors at dusk and at dawn when mosquitoes are most active and removing standing water around your property.

Most people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms, and those who do will experience mild sickness like fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and or rashes.

In rare cases, the virus can cause meningitis, encephalitis or death. Those most at risk for severe illness are over the age of 50 and/or have a weakened immune system.