A pair of thieves tried to black out surveillance cameras before breaking into a Barrie hobby store and ransacking the place.

Just after midnight on Sunday, one of the suspects could be seen using spray paint to black out a surveillance camera outside of Ideal Hobbies.

What the suspect didn’t know is that there were several other cameras inside and outside the building still recording.

A little over an hour later, the suspect returns with an accomplice and they begin to pry open a door.

Once inside, the pair moves quickly and makes off with about $8,000 worth of merchandise. This consisted mostly of drones, remote control cars and batteries.

One of the suspects can be seen jumping several times trying to reach an item on the top shelf.

“They knew exactly what they were doing; what they were targeting,” says Gavin Bach, owner. “This business is just like my house. It`s like you`re coming into my house and stealing stuff.”

Barrie police are now investigating and are checking out other video camera`s from nearby stores. They’re hoping it will help lead officers to a suspect vehicle.

“Having video surveillance now, it`s key to any business, key to any residential home,” says Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford. “We can identify people very easily from good quality video surveillance.”

Police and the shop's owner will be looking online to see if his stuff is being sold illegally.