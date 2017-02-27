

The city of Barrie is entering a new phase of its search for a sponsor to rename the downtown performing arts center. But some say history, not money, should be the deciding factor.

The Mady Centre for the Performing Arts was named after developer Charles Mady in 2011, but the 22-year naming deal was cut short in December when Mady defaulted on payments.

“We’re going out to the community to say who would be interested in this opportunity. Apparently there has been some good interest shown,” says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

The city's call for interest closed last week. Soon, it will collect proposals. The mayor says a sponsorship deal isn't going to make or break the centre but will help its bottom line.

“It will help with the facility and keep the cost down for the tax payers,” he says.

Local writer Donna Douglas feels money shouldn't be the deciding factor. She's advancing a suggestion to name it after W.A. Fischer, the former Barrie Central teacher whose namesake auditorium will soon be torn down.

“The school board is tearing down an auditorium with W.A. Fisher’s name on it. It makes logical sense from my point of view to send that name over to the Mady Centre,” says Douglas.

She says preserving history should outweigh money.

“Dollars are important, taxes are important,” she says. “But also to honour the individuals whose tenacity and ability give us our history.”

For now, the only thing that is certain is that the name ‘Mady’ won’t be up for much longer. The city’s final decision is expected in the next few months.