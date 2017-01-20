

CTV Barrie





The numbers are in and last year’s Toy Mountain campaign helped bring in more than a $100,000 in donations.

Thanks to you, our viewers and community partners, the 2016 CTV Barrie Toy Mountain campaign brought in $133,134 worth of toys and $3,500 in cash donations.

Those donations were used to bring a very special Christmas to families serviced by Simcoe-Muskoka Family Connexions.

This was a huge leap for us. Your generosity helped bring in an additional $40,000 worth of donations when compared to our 2015 campaign.

A special thank you goes to our corporate sponsor Tilemaster and South Simcoe Police.

Again, thank you everyone for your support through our campaign.