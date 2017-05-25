

Staff, CTV Barrie





Testimony has concluded at the trial of a Midland nurse charged with manslaughter after disconnecting her patient from life support without authority.

The nurse Joanna Flynn, 51, admits to disconnecting Deanna Leblanc’s life support without any authorization, but has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

Deanna Leblanc was 39 when she died at Georgian Bay General Hospital on March 2, 2014. Leblanc was rushed to the hospital after she went into cardiac arrest two days after having knee surgery in Newmarket.

The wife and mother of two was resuscitated several times in the emergency department and was then put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

The jury heard final testimony from two character witnesses this week called by the defence.

Registered nurse Charlene Lalonde had previously worked with Flynn at the Midland hospital in the emergency department. Lalonde described Flynn’s reputation in the nursing community as “trustworthy and reliable.”

During cross examination the crown asked Lalonde about the reputation of the ICU physician, Dr. Dolezel who was on duty the night Leblanc died. Lalonde had worked with Dolezel in the past.

When the crown asked if Dr. Dolezel was a respected physician, Lalonde responded “that’s a matter of opinion.”

Lalonde then stated that she did not respect Dolezel when asked.

Another registered nurse, Kimberley Jagos, who worked with Joanna Flynn in the ICU also testified about Flynn’s reputation in the nursing community.

“She was dependable and reliable. We knew that we could trust her and count on her to be there for us when we needed her,” Jagos testified. “She was honest and truthful in all of her practices as a nurse,” she said.

Flynn has told the court that she followed the guidelines created by the Ontario College of Nurses. Those indicate that she doesn’t need a doctor’s approval, only the order of the “substitute decision maker.” In this case that was Leblanc’s husband.

Mike Leblanc testified he provided Flynn with approval, but added that he felt pressured and was not in the right state of mind.

The court has heard testimony that Dr. Dolezel was not part of the decision to end Leblanc's life support, which an expert witness called "unprecedented.

The defence will make its closing arguments on Monday followed by the crown on Tuesday.