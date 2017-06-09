

Staff, CTV Barrie





A temporary walk-in clinic will be set up at Innisfil Town Hall to help fill the void of much needed health care services until a new Health Hub is built next year.

“Many of our residents are in desperate need of these services so the sooner we can set this clinic up the better,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope. “Work is already underway at Town Hall to get this up and running this summer.”

In order to accommodate the clinic, Mayor Wauchope, Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin, CAO Jason Reynar and other members of staff have graciously given up their traditional offices and have relocated to other workspaces at Town Hall.

The Barrie and Community Family Medicine Clinics will be operating the walk-in clinic, offering family doctors and some pharmaceutical services.

Officials hope to have the temporary clinic opened this summer, but didn't specify a date.

The Innisfil Health Hub is slated to be constructed and opened to the public by the fall of 2018.