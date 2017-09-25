Featured
Temperature records broken as heat warning continues
The sun is shown in this file photo. (Shutterstock/Maryloo)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 12:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2017 1:06PM EDT
Several records have been broken, as a heat warning continues across the province.
Environment Canada says the hot, humid conditions that have been hitting a good part of Ontario will continue until at least Wednesday.
Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
A heat warning continues for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Caledon
The weather agency says some people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Young children, pregnant women and seniors are most at risk during high heat.
Environment Canada says several records were broken on Sunday. A new heat record in Orillia was recorded, as temperatures hit 31.5 C. The old record of 26.7 C was set in 1892.
Muskoka also hit a record high of 31.3 C on Sunday. The former record of 26.7 C was set in 1970.
Hamilton, Toronto and Waterloo also broke records on Sunday.