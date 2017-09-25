

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Several records have been broken, as a heat warning continues across the province.

Environment Canada says the hot, humid conditions that have been hitting a good part of Ontario will continue until at least Wednesday.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.

A heat warning continues for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Caledon

The weather agency says some people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Young children, pregnant women and seniors are most at risk during high heat.

Environment Canada says several records were broken on Sunday. A new heat record in Orillia was recorded, as temperatures hit 31.5 C. The old record of 26.7 C was set in 1892.

Muskoka also hit a record high of 31.3 C on Sunday. The former record of 26.7 C was set in 1970.

Hamilton, Toronto and Waterloo also broke records on Sunday.