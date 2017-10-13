

CTV Barrie





The City of Barrie says a telephone scam has been targeting people all over town.

Officials say residents have been reporting phone calls where the caller tells them their taxes are overdue. The caller then requests they hit a number to make a payment.

The calls are not originating from city hall, and the City of Barrie does not accept credit card payments for taxes.

Officials say the best advice is to call city hall if you're uncertain about your account.