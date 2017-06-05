

CTV Barrie





Four teens have been charged after police say they swarmed and assaulted a fellow youth.

South Simcoe Police says the assault happened near the Innisfil Library on Sunday, at around 4 p.m. A witness contacted investigators after seeing the group swarm on the teen.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to identify the teens.

A 16-year-old and 14-year-old from Innisfil have been charged with assault and disguise with intent. Two other teens have been charged with assault.

All four have been released on strict curfews and non-contact orders.

They will appear in court at a future date.