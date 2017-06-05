Featured
Teens swarm, assault youth in Innisfil: police
A South Simcoe Police detachment can be seen in Cookstown, Ont. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 12:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 1:18PM EDT
Four teens have been charged after police say they swarmed and assaulted a fellow youth.
South Simcoe Police says the assault happened near the Innisfil Library on Sunday, at around 4 p.m. A witness contacted investigators after seeing the group swarm on the teen.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was able to identify the teens.
A 16-year-old and 14-year-old from Innisfil have been charged with assault and disguise with intent. Two other teens have been charged with assault.
All four have been released on strict curfews and non-contact orders.
They will appear in court at a future date.
