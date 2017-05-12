

Police are looking for three suspects who robbed two teenagers of cigarettes and cologne.

The teens were walking in downtown Bradford just after midnight on Friday, when they were stopped by two men and a teenager. This was in the area of 112 Simcoe Rd.

South Simcoe Police say one of the men threatened the teens and demanded that they hand over their belongings.

As the two boys started to hand over their things, a witness pulled up in a car. The driver was then threatened and drove off.

Once the three suspects had the teens’ stuff, they fled the scene towards Luxury Avenue.

The first suspect is described as a white 40-year-old man, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a baggy grey sweater and black track pants.

The second suspect is described as a white 20-year-old man, about 6’2” with a heavy build and long brown hair.

The third suspect is described as white, in his late teens, 6’ with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a dirty white striped shirt.

Police are hoping to speak with the witness who was driving the silver Ford car.

Anyone with information can contact South Simcoe Police or Crime Stoppers.