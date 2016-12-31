

CTV Barrie





Two Barrie teens who face criminal charges after a 97-year-old bedridden woman’s home was ransacked made their first court appearances on Saturday morning.

The 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy are charged with break and enter, mischief, and assault in the early Thursday morning break-in at the home of 97-year-old Jean Knox.

Knox watched helplessly as her home was ransacked. She was not injured but her family said she was left very shaken by the ordeal.

On Friday night Barrie Police announced that two teens had turned themselves in at the police station, where they were interviewed and then charged.

On Saturday, following court appearances by video link, the 16-year-old was released to house arrest under strict conditions until his next court appearance, which is set for January 23rd.

The 17-year-old was remanded in custody at the Barrie Police station until a future court date which has yet to be scheduled.

The question of his bail is expected to be dealt with at the next appearance.

Barrie Police said public tips played a huge role in their investigation after the story received widespread coverage throughout the day on Thursday and Friday.

Knox’s family has been made aware of the charges and court appearances and is said to be pleased with the progress of the investigation.