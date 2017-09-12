

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Two teens have been charged in connection with the alleged beating of a student in the hallway of a Collingwood high school.

The OPP charged a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old boy with assault causing bodily harm on Tuesday.

The charges come days after a graphic video showing a Grade 9 student being punched and kicked at Collingwood Collegiate Institute was uploaded to Facebook.

The 14-year-old victim was left bleeding on the hallway floor of CCI on Friday. He was taken to hospital and his parent’s say he suffered a concussion.

The boy’s mother spoke with CTV News on Monday and questioned how this could happen on school property, while staff were in the building.

“Somebody stood there and videoed it and that's horrific. The only good thing is people are seeing that video and hopefully that can be an impetus for change,” the mother told CTV News. She didn’t want to be identified.

She says the incident started online when her son was challenged to a fight.

On Monday, the Simcoe County District School Board confirmed they were investigating, and in a statement said, “We are aware of the situation and that it is being addressed at the school according to the board’s policies and procedures.”

The two teens, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are set to appear in court on Oct. 5.