

CTV Barrie





Two teens have been arrested in the ransacking of an elderly woman’s home in Barrie.

Barrie police made the arrests a day after Jean Knox’s Sunnidale Road home was broke into and destroyed.

The 97-year-old has polio and could only watch as her home was ransacked. She was not injured in the incident, but was shaken up by the situation.

Police say the Barrie teens will face charges. Both will appear in court at a future date.

Knox’s family spoke to CTV News on Thursday, pleading for the public to come forward with any information that could help lead to an arrest.

Police say tips from the public helped them make the arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.