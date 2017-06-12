Featured
Teens are climbing multi-storey cranes in York Region
A woman is rescued from a downtown Toronto crane early Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Some streets in the downtown core were closed as dozens of construction workers and commuters gazed skyward to watch police and firefighters try to rescue a woman who got stuck atop a tall construction crane during the night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 3:59PM EDT
The number of people climbing multi-storey cranes in York Region is a growing concern for emergency crews.
On Sunday night, two 16-year-olds were spotted at the top of a 13-storey construction crane in Newmarket. The teens climbed down and were arrested for mischief and trespassing.
“It seems almost crazy that we have to be here to warn people about the dangers of climbing cranes, construction cranes, but nevertheless here we are,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24.
“People, primarily youths, have been climbing these multi-storey construction cranes,” Pattenden said. “It’s happening at night. They’re going out there, the reason for which we’re still not sure why they’re doing it – probably for thrill-seeking, something from YouTube. They’re gonna climb up and take a selfie at the top of these cranes.”
Between May 22 and June 11, police have dealt with four cases of people climbing cranes. These have happened in Richmond Hill, Whitchurch-Stouffville and Newmarket.
Parents are being asked to speak with their children about the dangers.
