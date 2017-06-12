

The number of people climbing multi-storey cranes in York Region is a growing concern for emergency crews.

On Sunday night, two 16-year-olds were spotted at the top of a 13-storey construction crane in Newmarket. The teens climbed down and were arrested for mischief and trespassing.

“It seems almost crazy that we have to be here to warn people about the dangers of climbing cranes, construction cranes, but nevertheless here we are,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24.

“People, primarily youths, have been climbing these multi-storey construction cranes,” Pattenden said. “It’s happening at night. They’re going out there, the reason for which we’re still not sure why they’re doing it – probably for thrill-seeking, something from YouTube. They’re gonna climb up and take a selfie at the top of these cranes.”

Between May 22 and June 11, police have dealt with four cases of people climbing cranes. These have happened in Richmond Hill, Whitchurch-Stouffville and Newmarket.

Parents are being asked to speak with their children about the dangers.