A 17-year-old boy died when his car left the road and hit a hydro pole, ejecting him from the vehicle.

The crash brought emergency crews to Bruce Road 10 near Highway 21, west of Owen Sound, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Bruce Peninsula OPP say the driver of the car was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Austin Trask, a Chatsworth Township resident.

His passenger was taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.