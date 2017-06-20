

CTV Barrie





A King Township teenager is dead after her car collided with a transport truck near Caledon.

The OPP say the girl was driving east on Highway 9 when her car collided with a westbound transport truck. This happened near the intersection of Highway 9 and 50, just north of Bolton on Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not seriously hurt.

The intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 50 is expected to reopen just before 7 p.m.

No charges are expected.