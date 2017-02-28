

A teenager, charged in the ransacking of a Barrie senior’s home, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

The 16-year-old, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty to break-and-enter, mischief and assault on Tuesday in a Barrie court.

The judge ordered him to remain in the care of his family and to undergo a psychiatric assessment. That assessment will be a factor in his eventual sentence.

This was the first time a courtroom heard details about what happened at the home of 97-year-old Jean Knox in the early hours of Dec. 28.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out on Monday, the 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, broke into Knox’s house after drinking alcohol and taking an over-the-counter pain medication.

The 17-year-old, who is also facing charges, has not yet entered a plea.

The court heard Knox woke up when she heard the two ransacking her home and that the two teens went through the fridge, and spread ketchup, maple syrup and other foods throughout the home.

Fearing for her life, Knox pretended to be asleep. The teens entered her room and poured food onto her and filled her slippers with maple syrup. Police have said that Knox was not physically injured.

The court also heard that days later, the 16-year-old bragged about the incident to friends, who notified police. Both teens turned themselves in shortly after.

The 17-year-old will be back in court on March 21.