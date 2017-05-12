

CTV Barrie





A Barrie teen found guilty in a deadly 2014 crash will spend time behind bars.

A judge sentenced the now 20-year-old man to nine months in jail for dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm.

The judge also ruled on Friday that the man will serve 12 months’ probation, commit to 100 hours of community service and will have his licence suspended for four years.

The man was 17 years old when the BMW he was driving crashed into Theresa Van Wieren-Wisch’s vehicle on Mapleview Drive, leaving her dead. Her son, who was also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.

"I'm glad there was a custodial sentence, closing this three year, one month path we've been on, but it will not be closing it for all of us forever," says Kai Wisch, Theresa’s husband.

The judge noted that the man was remorseful, but couldn’t find an appropriate sentence as an alternative.

"He was prepared to accept the consequences. He was aware of what his conduct entailed,” says defence lawyer Terry Hawtin.

Because he was 17 at the time of the crash, his identity can’t be revealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has received counselling for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The man was originally accused of racing, along with another teenage driver. He was ultimately acquitted of that charge and the other driver was found not guilty.

"It's sad all around. What he did he can never undo and we can never change," says Wisch.