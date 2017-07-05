Featured
Teen charged with assaulting two men
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 3:36PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 5, 2017 7:55PM EDT
A 17 year old has been charged after allegedly assaulting two men in Penetanguishene.
On June 9, the OPP says the teen broke into a 61-year-old’s home and assaulted him with a weapon. Police say the same teenager assaulted a 56-year-old man during an altercation on Main Street.
Provincial police have charged young offender with assault, assault with a weapon and break and enter.
The accused will appear in court in August.
