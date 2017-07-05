

CTV Barrie





A 17 year old has been charged after allegedly assaulting two men in Penetanguishene.

On June 9, the OPP says the teen broke into a 61-year-old’s home and assaulted him with a weapon. Police say the same teenager assaulted a 56-year-old man during an altercation on Main Street.

Provincial police have charged young offender with assault, assault with a weapon and break and enter.

The accused will appear in court in August.