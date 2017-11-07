

CTV Barrie





An Owen Sound teen is facing impaired driving charges just 10 days after getting his G1 licence.

Police were contacted on Monday night by the 16 year old’s grandparents after he allegedly took their vehicle out for a drive without permission.

While out searching for the teen, Owen Sound police was notified that the boy had returned home and was safe.

Officers say they later determined the teen had been drinking and was impaired while behind the wheel. Investigators say he was well above the legal limit.

The teen has been charged with impaired driving, taking a vehicle without consent and failing to comply with his probation order.

His licence was suspected for 90 days.