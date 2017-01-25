

Staff, CTV Barrie





Mother Nature has forced the organizers of the Taylor Cup pond hockey tournament to get creative.

The 12th annual tournament will go ahead this weekend, but participants won’t be lacing up their skates.

Organizers say the mild temperatures and poor ice conditions on Sparrow Lake will force them to cancel the pond hockey and replace it with ball hockey. The event will now be played on the tennis courts and other areas at Bayview Wildwood Resort.

The annual tournament sees over 26 teams from across Ontario gather to play pond hockey to raise money for Princess Margaret Hospital.

Last year the tournament raised $95,000 for sarcoma cancer research.

Organizers are hoping to raise $125,000 this year.