

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Officials with Tay Township say social media outrage over a bylaw request to remove a lemonade stand along a popular trail is unfair.

Chief administrative officer Robert Lamb and the township have been dealing with an onslaught of comments from the public, since the father of a young girl posted a bylaw notice on Facebook.

“Everyone is certainly calling us all kinds of names and phone calls and inquiries. It’s been an interesting last 24 hours.”

The notice was issued on Friday after the sturdy, wooden structure was spotted on the edge of the Tay Shore Trail, which is township property. Robert Lamb says the stand was left unattended for two consecutive days.

Lamb said each time the township was out there investigating, no one was around and there was no signage to indicate it was a lemonade stand.

“We see headlines that we’re shutting down some kid’s lemonade stand and that’s certainly not our intention. I can almost guarantee if they were out selling lemonade our staff would have probably been buying from them.”

The stand was built by Jonathon Smith for his five-year-old daughter Lily. He made it using left over wood. The trail was chosen as safer location for the stand, instead of setting it up along the road.

He said the lemonade was being offered for free and was well received.

“They absolutely love it,” Smith told CTVNews.ca on Monday. “Everybody’s got huge smiles on their faces and they don’t see a lot of it anymore.”

Smith discovered the bylaw notice on Sunday. It outlined that the stand needed to be removed within 10 days or the township would do it and send the $125 bill to the family.

“Our reaction was a little taken aback by it,” Smith said. “It’s not like an actual food stand or anything that we’re profiting from.”

However, the township says this had nothing to do with what the stand was being used for. Lamb says the heart of the issue is liability and the fact that the stand was left unattended.

“If someone was going along and happened to hit it and decides to sue, it’s us as a municipality who’d get sued,” Lamb said.

The township is currently dealing with two separate lawsuits from visitors who were injured while rollerblading on the same trail.

Lamb said the family should have got in touch with the township to begin with, adding they still haven’t heard from them.

“Had they removed it at the end of the day when they were finished, there would be no issue. This was about us having to actually protect the rest of the township residents, about the potential of liabilities had someone got hurt by running into the structure.”

The family insists the stand was pulled back from the trail when it wasn’t being used and that a sign indicating it was a lemonade stand was there.

Smith argued that there are other objects on the trail like garbage cans and benches that could also be hazardous, and that there is an onus on those using the trail to avoid these things.

“We just kind of feel like, if you’re riding down the trail and you run into a popsicle stand or an ice cream stand or a lemonade stand with your bike, then you’re more of a hazard than the fixture on side of the trail,” he said.

Smith has since taken the stand down, but plans to speak with the township and wants to use it again in the future.

With files from CTVNews.ca