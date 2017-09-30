

Staff, CTV Barrie





A new and much needed fire station officially opened on Old Fort Road in Tay Township on Saturday. It replaces the original Station 2 originally built in 1975-76.

The $1.97 million project – identified as a priority in the Township’s 2013 Fire Master Plan – addresses challenges such as limited equipment storage and health and safety concerns.

The 8,000-square-foot fire hall includes six truck bays to house equipment from the original hall as well as a spills response trailer and off-road truck with skid unit that were stored off site. The project also features a 30,000-litre cistern for rural fire fighting water storage.

“In addition to increased storage, the new fire hall will reduce occupational health risks for our firefighters” said Fire Chief Brian Thomas. “It features a designated space to store contaminated personal protective equipment that is separate from eating and training facilities."

The space also accommodates storage of the Public Works department’s seasonal equipment.