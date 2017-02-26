

CTV Barrie





A Syrian family who now call Simcoe County home is celebrating a one year anniversary in the community. The Elahmad family lives in Alliston.

They were sponsored by a group of local churches. One of them, St John’s Church, held an anniversary celebration for the family on Sunday.

"Time has flown by,” says Sharron Smith, who helped with the sponsorship. “It’s hard to believe that they’ve been here this whole year. They have learned so much about Canada. It’s an amazing success story.”

"I like my school, because it’s really good school,” says Juli Elhamad, the daughter of the family. “I have a lot of friends, and they are really nice kids.”

The father of the family, Khaled is also doing well. He landed a full time job with a local hardwood flooring company. It has heled the family become financially independent.

It was a tireless effort by the community to get this family of 5 to Alliston, escaping war torn Syria and life in Lebanon.

"We're very heart warmed by their success,” says smith. “it's just been a fabulous experience for all of who have been involved, supporting this family."

The day’s celebration ended with a Syrian rendition of ‘O’Canada’; a symbol of two nationalities coming together in one community.