Swimming Pool Roof collapses in Shomberg
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:33PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:43PM EDT
A roof collapsed at a swimming pool in the Shomberg area, just moments after lifeguards cleared everyone from the pool.
It happened at the George Jacobson Swim School on the 11th Concession, near Highway 9.
Reports from emergency crews say there were two lifeguards and five young swimmers in the pool area.
Lifeguards heard the roof creaking and warned everyone to escape.
