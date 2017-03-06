Witnesses are being sought to a suspicious fire that ripped through an abandoned house in East Gwillimbury.

The fire broke out at the building on Farr Avenue, near Mount Albert Road on Saturday, at around 8:27 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and with the help of York Regional Police, determined the fire to be suspicious.

The scene is being held by police pending an investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office.