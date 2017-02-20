

CTV Barrie





An early morning fire destroyed a building at the former Adult Occupational Centre in Oro-Medonte.

The fire broke out before 5 a.m. on Monday on the Bass Lake Sideroad property, engulfing an old guard house. The building was destroyed.

The fire has since been put out and no injuries are reported. The OPP has taken over the investigation and are treating the cause as suspicious.

According to the provincial government, the Adult Occupational Centre opened in 1966 to provide services for young adults with disabilities. It closed in 1999.