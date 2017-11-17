Featured
Suspects break through wall to steal drugs from pharmacy
Published Friday, November 17, 2017
Police are searching for the suspects who busted through the wall of a pharmacy and stole prescription drugs.
South Simcoe Police says an unknown number of suspects broke into a vacant store next to the Bradford Drug Mart some time over night between Wednesday and Thursday.
Once inside, police say the suspect broke through a wall and gained access to the pharmacy. They then accessed a safe and stole narcotics. A quantity of cash was also taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.