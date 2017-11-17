

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for the suspects who busted through the wall of a pharmacy and stole prescription drugs.

South Simcoe Police says an unknown number of suspects broke into a vacant store next to the Bradford Drug Mart some time over night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Once inside, police say the suspect broke through a wall and gained access to the pharmacy. They then accessed a safe and stole narcotics. A quantity of cash was also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.