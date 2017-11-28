

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A man wanted in connection with the killing of an Angus man has surrendered to police.

Demetrius McFarquharturned himself over to Toronto police officer on Tuesday. He’s been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply recognizance.

The charges stem from the stabbing death of David Blacquiere on Nov. 14. The 54-year-old was found in critical condition outside of a Shopper’s Drug Mart on Weston Road in Toronto. He later died in hospital.

Investigators are still searching for Christopher Enrique Gordon, the man accused of killing Blacquiere. The 18 year old of no fixed address is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police say Gordon should be considered armed and dangerous.

A 16-year-old girl surrendered to police last week for allegedly helping Gordon. She has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.