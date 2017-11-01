

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Walmart in Collingwood.

The OPP says the man approached a child at the store on Cambridge Street on Oct. 22 and proceeded to sexually assault the child.

On Wednesday, provincial police announced the arrest of a 34-year-old Tiny Township man.

He has been charged with sexual interference with a person under 16, sexual assault on a person under 16 and failing to comply with a probation order.

He appeared in court on Tuesday.