Suspect uses brick to smash into Barrie restaurant
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 11:53AM EDT
Police are on the lookout for a man who smashed his way into a Barrie restaurant.
Surveillance video recorded just before 2 a.m. on Friday shows a man waiting outside of the Fundoozie’s restaurant on Dunlop Street.
The suspect can be seen throwing a brick through a glass patio window to gain access to the building. The suspect then spent a few minutes rummaging through the business and then re-emerged.
He was last seen running along Mary Street. Police say nothing was taken.
Prior to the break-in, the suspect is seen walking on Dunlop Street West in the Toronto Street area.
The accused is described as a white man, who was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, brown or grey pants, white shoes and a dark ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.