

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police are on the lookout for a man who smashed his way into a Barrie restaurant.

Surveillance video recorded just before 2 a.m. on Friday shows a man waiting outside of the Fundoozie’s restaurant on Dunlop Street.

The suspect can be seen throwing a brick through a glass patio window to gain access to the building. The suspect then spent a few minutes rummaging through the business and then re-emerged.

He was last seen running along Mary Street. Police say nothing was taken.

Prior to the break-in, the suspect is seen walking on Dunlop Street West in the Toronto Street area.

The accused is described as a white man, who was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, brown or grey pants, white shoes and a dark ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.