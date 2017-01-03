Featured
Suspect sought after attempted robbery at Barrie gas station
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 12:33PM EST
Barrie police are looking for a suspect after an attempted robbery at a local gas station.
According to police a man with a limp walked into the XTR Gas Station at 440 Essa Road around 6:00 p.m. on December 28th and threatened the clerk demanding money.
The clerk told the man he did not have access to the money. The suspect then jumped back onto his bike and was seen heading south on Essa Road.
The suspect was captured on video surveillance riding a dark coloured mountain bike moments before he walked into the store.
The suspect is described as a male white, 35-40 years-old, 5’8 to 5’9, 230 to 250 pounds. He was wearing glasses and was carrying a white cloth shopping bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
