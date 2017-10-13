Featured
Suspect poured gasoline on victim during violent robbery: YRP
James Lawrence can be seen in this photo. (York Regional Police
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 12:57PM EDT
A man wanted in an Aurora robbery allegedly doused his victim in gasoline and threatened to start a fire.
York Regional Police says James Lawrence stopped someone he knew on Oct. 6 and demanded the man hand over any money he had. This happened in the area of Bathurst Street and McClellan Way, at around 1:30 p.m.
The man refused and that’s when police say Lawrence poured gasoline on him. Police say Lawrence held up a lighter and threatened him. He allegedly took a quantity of cash and fled the scene.
The 40-year-old is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief and bodily harm.
Police say people should consider Lawrence dangerous.