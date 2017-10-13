

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A man wanted in an Aurora robbery allegedly doused his victim in gasoline and threatened to start a fire.

York Regional Police says James Lawrence stopped someone he knew on Oct. 6 and demanded the man hand over any money he had. This happened in the area of Bathurst Street and McClellan Way, at around 1:30 p.m.

The man refused and that’s when police say Lawrence poured gasoline on him. Police say Lawrence held up a lighter and threatened him. He allegedly took a quantity of cash and fled the scene.

The 40-year-old is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief and bodily harm.

Police say people should consider Lawrence dangerous.