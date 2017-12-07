Featured
Suspect considered armed and dangerous in Chatsworth Township
Police block a roadway as officers search for an armed man near the community of Desboro on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 6:28PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 7, 2017 7:16PM EST
Provincial police in Grey County are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
The OPP says they received reports of an armed man on Side Road 5 in the Desboro area of Chatsworth Township, just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Some kids were also kept at the nearby Sullivan Community School past 4:30 p.m.
Officers have closed off Side Road 5, Side Road 6 and Side Road 7. People are asked to avoid these areas.
Anyone with information is asked to phone police or Crime Stoppers.