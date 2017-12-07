

CTV Barrie





Provincial police in Grey County are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

The OPP says they received reports of an armed man on Side Road 5 in the Desboro area of Chatsworth Township, just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Some kids were also kept at the nearby Sullivan Community School past 4:30 p.m.

Officers have closed off Side Road 5, Side Road 6 and Side Road 7. People are asked to avoid these areas.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police or Crime Stoppers.