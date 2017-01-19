

CTV Barrie





A man arrested and charged following the discovery of human remains near Parry Sound is dead.

The human remains were found near a snowmobile trail in McDougall Township over the weekend. A 34-year-old Mississauga man was arrested on Tuesday, but the OPP say he has since died.

CTV Barrie asked provincial police where the suspect was found dead and whether his death is considered suspicious. However, they told us they wouldn’t be releasing that information.

Investigators also wouldn’t comment on what the man was charged with.

There's no indication that the Special Investigation Unit will be called in.

The OPP are working with Peel Regional Police on the investigationinto the human remains. An autopsy has been completed, but those results haven’t been released.

Police say there is no indication that they are seeking any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.