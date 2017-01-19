Featured
Suspect charged after human remains found near Parry Sound has died
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 5:43PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:44PM EST
A man arrested and charged following the discovery of human remains near Parry Sound is dead.
The human remains were found near a snowmobile trail in McDougall Township over the weekend. A 34-year-old Mississauga man was arrested on Tuesday, but the OPP say he has since died.
CTV Barrie asked provincial police where the suspect was found dead and whether his death is considered suspicious. However, they told us they wouldn’t be releasing that information.
Investigators also wouldn’t comment on what the man was charged with.
There's no indication that the Special Investigation Unit will be called in.
The OPP are working with Peel Regional Police on the investigationinto the human remains. An autopsy has been completed, but those results haven’t been released.
Police say there is no indication that they are seeking any other suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
Photos
OPP officers can be seen in McDougall Township, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 after human remains were found. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
