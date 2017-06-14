

The job market is booming in the Barrie area according to a new survey.

A recent survey from Manpower found that 23 per cent of local employers plan to hire this summer, while 6 per cent are cutting back their workforce and more than 70 per cent will maintain current staffing levels.

"We’re seeing a lot employers at job fairs that are hiring. They are hiring full-time positions and a lot of people. It seems like the economy is firing on all cylinders," says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman. "

It's a sign of an upbeat hiring climate in Barrie. It’s good news for job seeker Dorian Pollard.

"I just lost my job Saturday," he says. "It definitely has a lot of reassurance where I’m going to be able to seek employment on a full time basis and be able to provide for my family."

Most of the jobs are expected in manufacturing, skilled trades and administrative. The mayor says the hiring climate is indication the local economy is getting stronger.

Barrie's unemployment rate has been falling in recent months. The latest number is 5.3 per cent.

Analysts expect the job growth to remain steady for the next several months.