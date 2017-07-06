Students are being reunited with their families after one of their classmates died while they were on a field trip in Algonquin Park.

Some students arrived early Thursday morning at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute, hugging their parents as they got off the bus.

Boran Balici was swimming with Jeremiah Perry in Big Trout Lake on Tuesday after two days of hiking through the park.

He says Perry went beneath the surface of the water and suddenly disappeared. Balici believes Perry tried tugging on to him in the water.

"We went together for a swim because we were dirty," he says. "I was swimming and something pulled me down. Something pulled my left leg and after my right leg."

He says a supervisor was with the group, but Perry, who wasn't wearing a life-jacket, was nowhere to be found.

"I was looking around, but there was no Jeremiah, where's Jeremiah?"

Police recovered the 15 year old's body Wednesday afternoon.

Perry’s father has told CTV News his son didn't know how to swim. The school’s principal refused to comment when asked if all the students on the trip knew how to swim.

The Toronto District School Board insists every student had to pass a strict swimming test in order to go on the trip. Officials say they're going to be double checking in the days to come to see if that happened.

More than a dozen students and supervisors are still at the park and will brought back to Toronto on Thursday night.

Counsellors will be speaking with the group in the days ahead to help them cope.