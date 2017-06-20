

CTV Barrie





A student has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash at a high school parking lot in Orangeville.

Orangeville police said Tuesday afternoon that the collision happened in the student parking lot of Orangeville District Secondary School.

A female student, who was a pedestrian at the time of the crash, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Three other people were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

The driver, who police describe as a young person, has been arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The student parking lot is expected to be closed for some time while police investigate.