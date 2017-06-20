Featured
Student seriously injured in collision at Orangeville high school
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 4:55PM EDT
A student has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash at a high school parking lot in Orangeville.
Orangeville police said Tuesday afternoon that the collision happened in the student parking lot of Orangeville District Secondary School.
A female student, who was a pedestrian at the time of the crash, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Three other people were assessed at the scene by paramedics.
The driver, who police describe as a young person, has been arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
The student parking lot is expected to be closed for some time while police investigate.
